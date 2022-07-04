Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of AVY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. 16,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,693. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.