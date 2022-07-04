Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

