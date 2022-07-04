AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AXIM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 970,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

