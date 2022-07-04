Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,231 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,653,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 374,160 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,576,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,872,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.