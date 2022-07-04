BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $112,610.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

