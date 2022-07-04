Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,602 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $502,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $257.77. 20,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.79. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

