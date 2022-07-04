Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,067 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.98% of Datadog worth $939,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,046. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,105,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

