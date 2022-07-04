Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $773.82 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,728,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 148,964 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $773,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,570,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. 175,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $167.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

