Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.34% of Copa worth $397,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

