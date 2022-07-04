Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,514,324 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,241,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514,324 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.53% of KE worth $225,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,614,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,823 shares during the period. Finally, H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,559,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE remained flat at $$17.95 on Monday. 425,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,158,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of -1.96.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

