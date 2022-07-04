Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 779,650 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,412,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779,650 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.39% of CoStar Group worth $893,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,132. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

