Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 86,607 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,607 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.63% of Roku worth $445,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.91. 227,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,125. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

