Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $1,331,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.48. 92,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

