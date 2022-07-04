Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

BKHYY traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $43.60. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.