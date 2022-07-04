Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,254,051. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

