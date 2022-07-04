Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $5,435,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. 2,011,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,254,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

