Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.144 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.
OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.
