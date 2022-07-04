Barclays Lowers Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 50

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £431.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12.

In other Capita news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($147,436.44).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

