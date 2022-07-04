Barclays Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

