Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

BNED has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

