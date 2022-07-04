Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
BNED has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
