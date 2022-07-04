Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 187,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 191,250 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

