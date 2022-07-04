Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,852,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

