BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 387.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $260,853.84 and $87.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075704 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,410 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

