Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.