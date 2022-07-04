Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of BBBY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.