Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 828,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,029,357. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

