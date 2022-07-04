Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $19.63. 2,273,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,147,123. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

