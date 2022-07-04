Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3,713.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,503 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Key Colony Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 54.7% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TTT traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,011. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

