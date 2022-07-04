Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,853,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.21. The stock had a trading volume of 104,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.