Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,853,000.
Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.21. The stock had a trading volume of 104,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.59.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
