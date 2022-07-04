BENQI Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00084820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015091 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

