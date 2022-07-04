BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Up 8.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. 5,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $60.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.10.
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 4,750.48% and a negative return on equity of 144.52%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.