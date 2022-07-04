BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Up 8.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. 5,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $60.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 4,750.48% and a negative return on equity of 144.52%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BeyondSpring by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BeyondSpring by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

