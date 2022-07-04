BidiPass (BDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $77,139.77 and $19.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

