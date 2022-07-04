Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BPTH opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.61. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

