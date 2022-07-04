BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $209.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.57.

BioNTech stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

