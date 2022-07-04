Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,336 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

