Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,286,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

