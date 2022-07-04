Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $16.25 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $16.25 or 0.00080211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $89,222.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004044 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

