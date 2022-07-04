Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,194 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.48. 10,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

