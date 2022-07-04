Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Blackboxstocks news, Director Ray Balestri purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 75,479 shares of company stock worth $94,951 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. 2,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,966. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

