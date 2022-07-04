BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $21,945.65 and approximately $10.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

