Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) & Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Head to Head Comparison

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hyzon Motors and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 Bloom Energy 0 5 5 1 2.64

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 256.99%. Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Bloom Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 120.88 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -24.58 Bloom Energy $972.18 million 3.09 -$164.45 million ($1.24) -13.61

Hyzon Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloom Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Bloom Energy -22.25% -738.94% -14.41%

Risk and Volatility

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves data centers, hospitals, healthcare manufacturing facilities, biotechnology facilities, grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, telecom facilities and other critical infrastructure applications. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.