B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.10) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 577 ($7.08) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 561.44 ($6.89).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 365.10 ($4.48) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 422.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 521.68. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

