BMO Capital Markets Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) to Market Perform

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.85. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$13.00. 69,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,205. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$12.34 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.99. The company has a market cap of C$508.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.