BMO Capital Markets Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) to Market Perform

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.85. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$13.00. 69,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,205. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$12.34 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.99. The company has a market cap of C$508.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
