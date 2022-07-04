Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.