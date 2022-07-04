Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

