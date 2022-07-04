Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 42,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $299.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.29.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

