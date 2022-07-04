Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2,506,550.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,917 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,688,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,693,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 556.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 120,147 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,933,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

