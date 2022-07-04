Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.