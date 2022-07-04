Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,312,603.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.