Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,258 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

