Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. 1,219,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,500,840. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

